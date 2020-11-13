AUBURN – Muguette “Mickey” S. Madore, 89, of Auburn, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at the Hospice House of Androscoggin with her loving family and her best friend by her side.

She was born in Auburn on April 15, 1931, the daughter of the late Josephat and Simonne (Bergeron) Gauthier and had been a resident of this community all of her life.

Her passions in life were her family, friends and faith. She was known for her quick smile and generous love. She will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her six children, Linette Martin, Eileen McCray, Daniel Madore, Keith Madore, Judy Moro and Cathy Brousseau; her brother, Robert Gauthier; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rolland Madore; her great-grandson, Christian Miller of New Jersey; and her brother, Gaston Gauthier.

The family wishes to thank The Chapman House staff and the Hospice House for their outstanding care.

A Memorial Mass honoring Muguette’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Committal services will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, Nov. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023. Attendance will follow CDC current guidelines of face coverings and social distancing. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Muguette’s memory to the

Hospice House of Androscoggin

236 Stetson Road,

Auburn, ME 04210.