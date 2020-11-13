AUBURN – Rita Castonguay Wilson, a resident of Auburn, loving mother of Anne Wilson Vaughan and devoted Nana of Autumn and Gabriel Vaughan, passed away in Auburn on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020, at the age of 77, surrounded by family and those she loved.

Rita was born in Lewiston on May 13, 1943 to Arthur and Marie Castonguay. She grew up with her two sisters, Cecile and Claire, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1962. She attended and graduated from the Holy Ghost School of Practical Nursing in 1964 and proceeded to serve others as a nurse and medical professional over the course of her career.

Rita was known as a wicked card shark, giving family and friends a run for their money with canasta, and often beating them. Rita was an artist at heart and continuously embraced her creativity in her gardens and container plants and painting watercolor. She was an incredible cook with every meal, and her crepes, cinnamon rolls and apple crisp were legendary. Rita had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh.

Rita had an iron will, and often showed it throughout her life, even leading up to her passing. Regardless, she cared deeply for those friends and family that surrounded her.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Marie, and is survived by her daughter, Anne (Vaughan) and her husband Aaron and her grandchildren, Autumn and Gabe of Floyd, Va.

Due to Covid, a springtime memorial service will be planned for 2021 for friends and family in the Auburn area to honor and celebrate her life with remembrances.

