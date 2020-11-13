Class of 2020/2021
Front left to right: Seamus Loud, Landon O’Neil, Mario Cerminara.
Back left to right: Lydia O’Neil, Claire Hayden, Ellie Phadungchai, Emma Haley
(Absent: Liam Watkin)
