FARMINGTON – Steven Edmund Lewis, 63, of Farmington, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020 at the Maine General Alfond Center for Health in Augusta after a brief illness. Steve was born on Feb. 13, 1957 in Exeter, N.H., the second son of Edmund H. and Janice (Judkins) Lewis. He lived in Exeter until 1972 when the family relocated to Farmington. He graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1975 and furthered his education at the University of Southern Maine.

Steve spent the major part of his adult life in Orlando Fla. where he specialized in the concrete industry, owning his own firm with a valued friend for several years. He would return to Farmington periodically to be with his family and many friends. A few years ago he returned “home” so as to be able to assist his parents as they continued to live independently.

A few friends have mentioned some of Steve’s characteristics and personality traits which we will cherish forever: “a heart so big and a smile that would brighten any room”, “walk into a room knowing no one but leave with many friends” and “great love for his entire family”.

In addition to his mom and dad, Steve leaves a large loving family; two brothers; William “Bill” and David (Cheryl) and sister Rebecca Abbott. A very special cousin Donald Mendell. He was a loving uncle and great uncle to niece Amanda Nilo (Vincent IIl), their children, Vincent IV & Noah, niece Hannah Cousins (Isaac) and their son Kolton; nephew Cameron Abbott (Emmye), and their children Easton and Oakley; nephew Nicholas “Nick” Lewis (Lauren) and their son Parks, niece Katie Lewis, nephew Cody Lewis (Emily), and their children Tenley, Wesley and Maverick; nieces Tiffany Bailey and family and Chelsy Collins and family.

He was very much involved with his “little buddies” in his role as a great uncle. He had way too many friends to list here but he cherished each and every one of you.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

A kind word may be left in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com

Donations in

Steve’s memory

should be made to:

Titcomb Ski Club, or to

Titcomb Educational Foundation

PO Box 43

Farmington, ME 04938,

or to the charity

of your choosing.

Guest Book