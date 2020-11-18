BRIDGTON – Antoinette Madore, born Jan. 18, 1931, in Keagan, Maine, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020, at Bella Point in Bridgton. Married to Raymond Madore and widowed since 1997.She was a devoted wife, a mother of three; Mona, Joyce and Galen; a grandmother of five: Jason, Paul, Arica, Richard and Christopher; a great-grandmother of three; Anilyse, Mea and Elizabeth. She is survived by her brother, Roger and wife Gail Levasseur, sister, Germaine and husband Nelson Caron and sister, Helen Gagnon. Her life was dedicated by helping others as an LPN and working with the sick and elderly until she retired. She loved flowers and birds of all kinds but mostly she loved her family and friends and she could light up the room with her infectious smile, even on the saddest of days. Because of her faith in God, He has renewed her strength and has given her wings and can now soar freely with the birds an can run without being weary or faint. You will forever be loved and always be missed.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.comVisitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, from 1-3 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4023.