BEDFORD, Mass. – Willie Phillippe Dufour, 96, a resident of Boston, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was born on Nov. 17, 1923, in Livermore Falls, Maine.

Mr. Dufour was a Marine Corps Veteran of World War II. He served from 1941 to 1945 in Guadalcanal, the southern Solomon Islands, the New Georgia Operation, and the Occupation of Japan. He was a member of the VFW Maine Post 3335, the Marine Corps League, Peabody, Mass., and the 1ST Marine Corps Assn. of Virginia, Boston Chapter.

Mr. Dufour had been employed in the theaters owned by Joseph P. Kennedy and became a theater manager in Wilton, Maine, until 1956. He then moved to Boston and ran a printing shop for the American Cancer Society until his retirement in1984.

Willie was predeceased by his father and mother; Phillip and Yvonne (Fournier) Dufour, four brothers; Aime, Edward, Alfred, and Paul Dufour, and two sisters; Melvina Dufour Tilson, and Rita Dufour Parlin. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

At Mr. Dufour’s request, there will be no funeral calling hours. Internment will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial National Cemetery in Augusta, Maine at the convenience of the Family.

Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

If desired contributions can be made in Willie’s memory to: VFW Post 3335

64 Jewell St.

Jay, ME 04239