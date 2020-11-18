AUBURN – Shirley A. Footman, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at The Hospice House of Androscoggin surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Oakland on April 13, 1936, the daughter of the late Leland and Marguerite (Perkins) McIntire. Shirley married Robert E. Footman on Nov. 11, 1955, and he passed away in April of 2019.

She attended Belgrade schools and worked in the shoe shops in Norridgewock, she also worked at Jake and Andy’s Donut Shop in Auburn and at Geiger Brothers in Lewiston for many years. Her most loved job was being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Shirley enjoyed camping with family and friends, spending time with family and cooking just to give it away to her loved ones.

She is survived by her four children; Kathleen Bolduc of Norway, James Footman and his lifelong partner Tracey Fitzpatrick of Winthrop, David Footman and his girlfriend Michelle Roy of Lisbon and Kelly Ouellette and her husband Dan of Monmouth; one sister, Rebecca Rodique, one brother-in-law, Lee Weiher, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert Footman; sisters, Pauline Scott, Elizabeth McIntire and Beverly Weiher, a brother, Carroll Salsbury.

Her family would like to thank Central Maine Medical Center and Androscoggin Home Hospice for the loving care they provided.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com

A graveside service and celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021. Arrangements by Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home. 784-4023

