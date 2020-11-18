WALES – John R. Benett Jr., 52, of Augusta died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020m due to medical complications from Diabetes while doing what he loved to do as a truck driver for Crooker’s Construction LLC of Topsham.

He was a very hard working dedicated father, loving brother, loving son, friend and an all around genuine good guy. John had a passion for NASCAR, roller skating, skiing, bowling, flying during his time working at the Augusta airport and music.

He is survived by his parents, John R. Bennett Sr. of Auburn and Carol L. Bennett, his brothers; Rob Ouellette of Winthrop, Christopher Bennett of Auburn and Scott Bennett of Tennessee, two children; Natasha and Jay, his life partner, Mary Temple of Augusta, extended family member, Jennifer Peele Billings of Iowa, as well as numerous family, friends and co-workers. John was predeceased by his sister, Stephanie Lynn Bennett, Charles Frances Bennett (as an infant) and a niece, Elizabeth.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m., at Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4023.