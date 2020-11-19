LEWISTON – Donald T. Patterson, 86, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, at Montello Manor. He was born on July 12, 1934, to Elmer T. and Ella (Chase) Patterson in Lewiston. Don served in the Air Force from June 16, 1952, to June 15, 1956, following his discharge he worked for Bryant Energy, Community Concepts and for the Fire Department in Mechanic Falls where he was a chief as well as a dispatcher. He married the love of his life, Claire Godbout on Nov. 28, 1997.

He is survived by his wife, Claire Patterson; stepdaughter, Lisa Rowe and husband John; granddaughter Cheyenne Rowe; sisters-in-law Diane Cote and Suzanne Godbout. He was predeceased by his son; parents; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Cote.

The family would like to thank the Montello Staff for all the care they gave Don as well as Tina and Olin Parker.

Family and friends may attend a time of visitation from 9-11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal Street, Mechanic Falls. Graveside services will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls at 11:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.