TURNER – Gerry “Gayle” Fish, 73, of Turner, Maine. It is with immense sorrow that we announce the loss of our beloved wife and mother on Nov. 15, 2020. Gayle went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to rejoice at the reunion with her mother, whom she lost at the age of 11.

Gayle was born on April 7, 1947, to the late W. Boyd Kelsay and Cecile (Clark) Kelsay in the town of Ten Mile, Tennessee. Gayle was the youngest of three girls and moved to Kingston, Tennessee, where she began attending Kingston schools until she was 16.

On her sixteenth birthday, the love of her life walked through her front door after a night of babysitting her nieces. It was love at first sight. She then shortly married Donald Merton Fish on Feb. 23, 1964.

Gayle traveled throughout the U.S. with Don as he served in the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in Alaska, she returned to school and completed her G.E.D. After serving 20 years in the Air Force, they eventually returned to Don’s home state of Maine where Gayle worked in retail at several department stores. She also obtained her real estate license and worked as a real estate agent for Bob Smith Realty.

Being southern-born, Gayle had a fiery disposition tempered by an accepting and forgiving heart. She also had a profound sense of humor whose infectious laugh easily identified her. “I can’t stand it!” often preceded these contagious outbursts as she brought her witty southern charm to the calm pastures of Maine.

Gayle was a loving wife and mother who was fiercely protective of her husband and sons. She always had a soft spot for young girls who were struggling in life and because of her amazing nature, she took in several over the years; providing a safe place, support, guidance, and an atmosphere of family.

Gerry Gayle Fish is survived by her loving husband, Donald M. Fish; son Kevin R. Fish, daughter-in-law, Kate (Ridlon) Fish and grandchildren, Isaac Fish and Kelsay Fish; son, W. Forrest Fish and daughter-in-law, Tina Fish; daughter, Sarah Arielle Lindstrom-McLaughlin, her husband, Kevin P. McLaughlin Jr. and their daughter, Cadence Eloise; sister, Nelda Toler; and a special niece, Dannielle Brown.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group, 70 Horton St., Lewiston. Please visit wwwthefortingrouplewiston.com to leave heartfelt condolences to Gerry’s family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Gayle would please ask all who happen upon her obituary to be kind to one another, forgive one another, provide selfless support to each other, and laugh as hard as you can, as often as you can.