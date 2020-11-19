AUBURN – Felicia Marie Cadman, 27, of Auburn, Maine, passed away unexpectedly November 12, 2020.

She was born in Lewiston, the daughter of Chris and Jane Cadman, and baby sister to Tiffany.

Felicia grew up in Minot and attended school in both Maine and Florida. While there she worked at Pin Chasers as a children’s party coordinator, which were much brighter times for her.

In 2012, the light of Felicia’s life, her son, was born just five days after her 19th birthday. She couldn’t wait to start a new adventure into motherhood with Jeffrey.

Felicia was kind, loving, and strong. She was a woman with a big heart and an independent soul. She’d give more than she had to anyone in need.

Felicia and her sister, Tiffany, had a strong bond. Tiffany was her confidant, keeper of secrets and best friend. Felicia was Tiffany’s protector, often mistaken as the older sister.

Felicia is survived by her son, Jeffrey Harrison; father, Chris Cadman and his companion Marci Stein of Auburn; mother, Jane Bernier of Canton; sister, Tiffany Cadman of Auburn, and many more family and friends who all loved her dearly.

Felicia was predeceased by her grandmother, Vivianne Bernier, her cousin, Kristy Small, and her uncles, John Bernier and Ronald Small Sr.

Felicia’s service will be held at St Peter’s cemetery in Lewiston. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 21.

Until we meet again my angel, Daddy and Mommy love you to the moon and back.

Felicia you will be so deeply missed you were loved by so many more than you knew.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Felicia’s name to the Sophia’s House, Center of Wisdom’s Women to assist women in recovery.