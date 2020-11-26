WATERFORD — Looking for something to keep you busy during these challenging times? The North Waterford Church has opened a free lending library for jigsaw puzzles. Hundreds of puzzles to choose from, in all different sizes and difficulties. The church dining hall will be open on Monday afternoons from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. for one-person-at-a-time browsing. The church is located on Route 35 in North Waterford, opposite Melby’s Eatery. All are welcome!
