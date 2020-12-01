CANTON — Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton reported 42 residents and 14 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, with two residents being treated as presumed positive, the facilities’ Facebook page said Monday.

On Tuesday, administrator Mark Jacobs said that among the infected, the count is actually 41 infected residents and two residents who refuse to be tested.

“The virus has made its way into Residential Care as eight of those new resident cases belong to the unit. The majority of our residents are still asymptomatic, and all are being monitored each shift for change in status,” the facility’s Facebook page said. The facility has two levels of care; nursing and residential, Jacobs said on Tuesday.

The staff at the facility continue to be tested weekly and staff members who test positive for coronavirus must quarantine at home for 10 days or until their symptoms significantly improve before they are allowed to return to work. Self-screens are being done before all employees come in, as well as temperature and symptom checks as soon as they walk through the door, the Facebook notice reads.

Indoor visits with residents occurred until Nov.15 in the facility’s therapy room using 6-foot tables for distancing, but were stopped on that date as the facility reported its first positive cases on Nov. 16, Jacobs said.

“There were a whole lot of people planning on connecting with their family over the Thanksgiving holiday and (the outbreak) blew (those plans) up,” Jacobs said. Throughout all of the difficulties of the outbreak at the facility, Jacobs wants the community to know that “staff are doing an awesome job and are working hard to get through this,” he said.

« Previous

filed under: