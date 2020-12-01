AUBURN – Roland A. Girouard, 89, of Lewiston, passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, in Auburn. He was born on Aug. 8, 1931, in Lewiston to parents Maxim and Virginie (Robichaud) Girouard. Roland attended Lewiston Schools.

Roland was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed music and dancing, especially square dancing. He also loved to hunt and roller-skate, and was an avid Red Sox fan. Roland also liked playing horseshoes, bingo and making jigsaw puzzles.

Roland worked mostly cooking in local restaurants. He cooked at the Chuck Wagon, Bates College, the bingo hall, and the race track. He also worked at RI Mitchell Auto Parts, he delivered for Dube’s Flowers, and was a bartender for the Knights of Columbus. Roland also volunteered at Russell Park and Clover Manor.

He was predeceased by his parents; sisters and four brothers.

Surviving him are stepdaughters, Lillian Doyon and Terry and her husband Kevin Cullenburg; and a granddaughter, Johanna; and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and a special nephew and good friend, Normand Gagnon.

At his request there will be no services.

Donations may be made in his memory to the activies fund at Clover Manor.