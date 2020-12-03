“In-school, hybrid, remote…” a collaborative article on this region’s school districts, appeared in the Citizen on November 26. It raises interesting issues.

SAD 44 has done well in keeping young people learning, in school or at home. Absenteeism and truancy rates, rising elsewhere, remain stable here. Though both rates mean that students aren’t in school, the causes and cures are usually different. The absent may be ill, face disrupted home life, or transport problems. Truants, or those responsible for them, have chosen to flout the compulsory education rules. These days, though, disrupted schools may exacerbate both problems. Fortunately, our students aren’t opting out.

We have initial advantages over some parts of the wider region: fewer isolated students; physical space in schools designed for greater numbers. This makes it easier to offer the learning/teaching modes SAD44 prefers: full-time in school or full-time remote. Full-time means a regular, consistent schedule, at school or home. This works for students; habit and routine keep them on task. It also clarifies the situation of parents with diverse, multiple responsibilities.

Choosing a full-time mode means that students and parents decide which method suits both the learning style of the student and everyone’s health. Hybrid systems commit students and families to home and school. (Perhaps a hybrid consisting of substantial, alternating full-time blocs might ease these problems?)

Whatever modes we choose, these are tough times for learning. Beginning students, just learning to read and write, may be most at risk these days. Matthew Cruger, a neuropsychologist cited by Gina Bellafante in the New York Times of November 8, said: “…multi-sensoring instruction turns out to be hugely important: being able to look at words and letters on chalkboards, on the walls; to have constant, direct physical contact with books, to stand up and make utterances and watch other children do the same thing.”

School is a good thing. Sometimes it’s too structured, too regimented. But, absent a regular schedule, unmediated human interaction among students and professional teachers, and an appropriate environment, learning suffers.

Covid reminds us why health, education, and welfare are closely linked concepts. When, with the aid of a vaccine, we reach Dr Shah’s goal of herd immunity, education will return to “normal”. Or, using what we’ve learned, better than normal?

David R Jones is an optimist.

