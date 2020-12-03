NEW GLOUCESTER — Join us for the Shaker Virtual Christmas Fair! It’s the same annual tradition in a new format! Even though onsite, indoor shopping on December 5th has been cancelled this year to ensure the health and safety of all, the Shaker Christmas Fair is now virtual!

Get your Shaker fruitcake, biscuits, sugared nuts, stuffed dates, Shaker made crafts, and much, much more from the convenience and safety of your home. Pay securely online. Your holiday treats can be picked up at Shaker Village in a safe, no-contact manner and many of the items can also be shipped in plenty of time for your holidays. Surprise your friends and family with a special holiday treat from Shaker Village and remind them of simpler times and the value of community.

Don’t wait! Our specialty holiday items are still available for a limited time in limited quantities. Shop our online store at maineshakers.com/shop and pick-up from our contactless pick-up tent Monday, November 30 through Friday, December 4 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with extended hours on Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. We also offer shipping worldwide.

This is a strange time for the world and a difficult time for many. We’re all in this together. Stay well, stay healthy, and wishing you the happiest of holidays.

