SABATTUS – James “Jim” Wood, 91, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center following a hard battle with COVID.

He was born the second oldest child on June 21, 1929, to Frank and Iva Wood (Burgess) in Sabattus (Webster). He was educated in the local Sabattus schools and at age 14 he started his first job in public service with the Sabattus Town Road Crew. He joined the Sabattus Fire Department soon after.

Jim was drafted into the army and was stationed overseas during the Korean Conflict. After returning home he met and married Louise Anne Webb, of Manchester, in December 1957, his loving wife of 62 years. He became a reserve policeman for the Sabattus Police Department for 10 years and began work for the Maine Department of Transportation where he would remain for the next 38 years in which he found his love for running heavy equipment. During this time, he also joined the Sabattus Volunteer Fire Department, serving 65 years with them including as Deputy Chief and 50 years as the town Fire Warden. After retiring from the MDOT, he went on to serve as Town Road Commissioner in Sabattus. At the age of 82, he ran for Selectmen in the town of Sabattus where he won that position. He finally left public service at the age of 85 with nearly 70 years of public service for the Town of Sabattus. Jim and Louise raised their four children in the town he spent his life serving.

Jim had the ability to build anything and was never afraid to take on a new project despite the level of difficulty. He had a great love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, milling lumber, cutting firewood and plowing snow. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He has helped build and renovate numerous homes for himself and his family. He enjoyed family time at the camp he built on Kingsbury Pond and watching his grandchildren and family blossom.

Jim is survived by his much cherished wife, Louise of Sabattus, his oldest daughter, Jeanette Babine and her husband John of Plymouth, daughter, Kathie Wood and partner Marc Levesque of Lewiston, son, Stephen Wood and wife Jean of Greene, and son, Daniel Wood and his wife Nancy of Sabattus. He is survived by his 14 grandchildren, Mark Dunlop of Plymouth, Angelina Gaudet of Newport, Jennifer Chavez of Biddeford, Raymond Babine of Stark, Fla., Patricia Babcock of Levant, Christopher Dunlop of Belmont, Mary O’Donnell of Lewiston, Laura Lemieux of Lewiston, Jacqueline Lemieux of Jay, Stephen Wood II of Springfield, Pa., Nicole Wood of Willow Grove, Pa., Courtney Strout of Lewiston, Brittany Milligan of Sabattus and Katelynn Gatchell of Hebron; his 18 great-grandchildren, Chelsey, Shea-lee, Spencer, Dakota, Sean, Liam, Isaac, Taylor, Addison, Lydia, Chloe, Catherine, Michael, Jordan-Michael, Thaliah, Dawson, Sawyer and a baby girl due in April 2021. Lastly, three great-great-grandchildren, Trevin, Sky-Lynn and Scarlett. Jim is also survived by his four sisters, Ruth Wheeler, Judith Chateauvert, Julia Schnur, and Joan Tancrel, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Iva Wood as well as his three brothers, Frank Wood Jr, Walter Wood and Bruce Wood.

The family wishes to extend our deepest thanks to Dr Daniel Rausch and the staff at Central Maine Hematology/Oncology office for their many years of care, and Dr. Teng and the ICU staff for all their efforts in the last couple weeks.

Funeral services honoring James’s life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, December 11, at the funeral home beginning with outdoor military honors.

Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday, December 10, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Attendees are required to follow Maine CDC Pandemic Guidelines. Live webcasting of services and sharing of memories may be viewed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com.

﻿