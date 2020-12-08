LEWISTON — A staff member from the Promise Early Education Center working within Connors Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Jake Langlais announced Tuesday.

The infected person works in a contained classroom, he said. Close contacts who are in quarantine include five students and three other Promise educators.

Pupils will receive remote instruction through Dec. 14. Students and staff will return to in-person classes Dec. 15, Langlais wrote in a letter to the community.

No Lewiston public schools staff were identified as close contacts, he said.

Pupils and staff in quarantine were to be contacted directly by Maine Center for Disease Control contact tracers and/or school personnel. If you have not been contacted, you may continue to attend school.

Promise is the Head Start program for Androscoggin County.

McMahon Elementary School was closed Monday when two staff members tested positive. The instructors worked in many areas of the school and had been in contact with dozens of pupils.

Lewiston Public Schools has reported 32 cases of COVID-19 (16 students and 16 staff) since schools reopened Sept. 14, according to its website.

