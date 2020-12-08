This week the Buzz is growing, giving, buying, signing and stat’ing.

Let’s start with a multimillion-dollar kickoff in Lewiston.

Highbrow Cultivation #2 received a city permit last month for $2.5 million in interior renovations at 16 Bridge St., a former Butler Bros. warehouse.

Terradyn Consultants went in front of Lewiston’s Staff Review Committee in April on behalf of Highbrow to change the 37,600-square-foot building “from a warehouse/industrial supply use to a cannabis cultivation facility,” according to the meeting minutes.

Highbrow indicated it intends to employ up to 30 people there, Land Use Planner James Buzzell said Tuesday.

The limited liability corporation was formed in December 2019, according to filings with the Maine Secretary of State’s Office. Its owners are listed as Highbrow Industries at 767 Western Ave. in Manchester.

That’s the same address for a retail store named Highbrow, one of a Maine-owned chain of three stores in Manchester, Waldoboro and Topsham specializing in medical marijuana that produces “all of our own cannabis and CBD offerings,” according to its website.

Attempts to reach the company and its attorney for more details were unsuccessful.

More permit goodness

Twin City developers are not slowing down with the winter.

Also on the November permit reports out of Lewiston and Auburn this week:

A $250,000 renovation project for a dentist office at 34 Center St. in Auburn with work done by M.W. Hoss Construction.

A $750,000 110- by 60-foot building by B & M Developers at 726 Poland Road in Auburn for a marijuana grow operation. The foundation had already been permitted in October.

A $1.8 million renovation at St. Mary’s Health System at 95 Campus Ave. in Lewiston by Consigli Construction Company. President Steve Jorgensen spoke last month about a $5 million update to its behavioral health unit. A spokesman said Tuesday the permit reflects only the cost of general construction.

A $400,000 Dunkin’ renovation at 1896 Lisbon St. in Lewiston by E J Drywall.

A $75,000 project at 85 Cedar St. in Lewiston with Hebert Construction building a new entrance and two new rooms for Lepage Bakery.

A $280,921 renovation at 1965 Lisbon St. in Lewiston for The Healing Community Labco for the construction of an extraction lab.

From building out to buying

Remember the red-hot housing market this time last year? Still red hot.

A multifamily unit at 94-102 Knox St. in Lewiston sold to JDR Holdings from Bowie Properties for $799,999, according to Mainebiz.

The sale, an investment purchase, was brokered by Kevin Fletcher of The Fletcher Group at Keller Williams Realty and Alexander Matthews of Atlantic Real Estate Network.

“I think it goes to show the strength of real estate as an investment product right now,” Fletcher said. “Investment real estate is very strong and buyers are seeking stable investments with a history of cash flow. Lewiston-Auburn provides such opportunities with solid returns for investors.”

According to the Lewiston Finance and Assessing Department, 94-102 Knox St. represents two buildings, one with eight units and the other with 12, with a combined assessed value of $199,080.

From buying to signing

Revolution Field Strategies has leased 3,500 square feet of retail space at 124 Lisbon St., according to broker Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors.

Carr said Revolution is a grassroots organizing and public affairs consulting firm headquartered in Boston and here actively gathering signatures and support for the effort against Central Maine Power’s Clean Energy Corridor.

From signing to stat’ing

WalletHub seemingly loves a good ranking and in its latest report, Most Charitable States for 2021, ranks Maine ninth overall most charitable, sixth for volunteering and service, and 29th for charitable giving.

Community Concepts’ newsletter offered its own stats this week: 1,500-plus referrals processed for the state’s rental relief program, 245,000-plus meals distributed since December 2019 and 250 local businesses having received COVID-19 support from Community Concepts Finance Corp., including Jeff’s Jamaican Cuisine of Lewiston.

Quick hits about business comings, goings and happenings.

