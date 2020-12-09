Supper postponed

EAST WILTON — For the Safety and Health of everyone, The Public Takeout/Pickup Supper scheduled for December 19, 2020, at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, in East Wilton, Maine, has been postponed due to the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 positive tests that are being reported daily. We will evaluate this situation on a monthly basis and resume our take out/pickup suppers as soon as it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patronage in the past.

