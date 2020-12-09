Winter is here and the chill is on! Evening walks, even here in California, can be cold (we think it’s cold at 50 degrees, we are weather wimps!) That being said, we “feel” cold and what better solution to a chill than a hot liquid upon arrival from that walk? EGG NOG! The tried and true holiday drink that is perfect for warming up. This recipe is delish, is made in advance and can be made virgin or not, adding either brandy, whiskey or possibly rum. Bon Appetit!

Your Egg Nog

Ingredients:

6 large egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

pinch salt

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon cinnamon for topping

Prepare:

1.Whisk egg yolks and sugar until creamy.

2. In a saucepan over medium high heat, combine cream, milk, nutmeg and salt. Stir until mixture is simmering.

3. Now you will “temper” the eggs. Add a little of the warmed milk mixture to the eggs a little at a time. Don’t cook the eggs, temper them.

4. Pour the egg mixture into the pot and whisk.

5. Remove from heat and add vanilla.

6. Pour the egg nog into a pitcher and refrigerate. It thickens as it cools.

7. When you are ready, warm egg nog in a mug in the microwave, be cautious when heating.

8. Add some alcohol if you wish! Soothing!

