JAY-LIVERMORE FALLS — The Jay-Livermore Falls Lions Club has prepared a cookbook of members and friends favorite recipes as a fund raiser to replace fund raising activities such as the Annual Home Show and Yard Sale that have been curtailed by the current COVID pandemic. The cookbook is for sale to members and the general public at a cost of $10 of which pays for the cost of printing and the remainder will go to the club’s philanthropic fund for the presentation of Spruce Mountain High School graduation scholarships.

These are time tested recipes for casseroles, wild game meals and desserts among other things that are the home cooked way passed down from generations before us and make excellent stocking stuffers for Christmas.

The cookbook may be obtained by calling President Bruce Jellison at 207-645-2786 or they may be picked up at LaFleur’s Restaurant on Main Street in Jay. Your help will be greatly appreciated as we continue to serve folks in need.

