LEWISTON – Pauline Jacqueline Turcotte, 87 of Lewiston, passed away in her home Sunday Dec. 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.﻿

She was born Aug. 4, 1933, in Auburn to Laurent and Helen Dennis. She was a graduate of Edward Little High School and attended Central Maine School of Business. She worked many years at Dori Shoe as a credit analyst then finished up her career working for the State of Maine Employment Department.﻿

She was a communicant of and lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Auburn.﻿

She enjoyed the outdoors especially the ocean; loved playing cards and any type of game, from Candy Land with her grandchildren to a competitive game of Trivial Pursuit. She was most happy simply spending time with her family. She was a kind and caring person who will be deeply missed. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. The unyielding love and devotion she had for her family will be carried with us forever.﻿

She was predeceased by her brothers, Roland Dennis and Morris Dennis, sisters, Theresa Obie and Jeannette Morhauser, and son, Michael Turcotte.﻿

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert; sister, Diane Dennis of Auburn; son, Dennis Turcotte and grandsons, Matthew and Brock of Encinitas, Calif.; daughter, Carol Wilson (husband Peter) of Ashland, Mass.; granddaughters, Jennifer Wilson Robinson, Brenna Wilson Doucette, Nicole Wilson Eisele, Meaghan Turcotte, and great-grandson, Lukas Eisele.﻿

Given the challenges associated with the COVID pandemic, traditional visiting hours will not be held. Condolences to the family will take place at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn on Saturday Dec. 12, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. A private burial ceremony will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston following the Mass. Many thanks from the family for all the love and compassion given by Beacon Hospice and Elite Home Health Care.﻿

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Good Shepard Food Bank of Maine, hwww.gsfb.org/hunger-in-maine.