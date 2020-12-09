TURNER – Robert J.H. St. Pierre, 66, of Turner, died at his home on Dec. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family and following a long illness. Born in Lewiston on Nov. 17, 1954, he was the son of Lawrence and Catherine Mazerolle St. Pierre. Educated in local schools, he was employed for many years as a driver for Melton Truck Lines, Inc.

Robert was a devoted and loving grandfather, and was a huge presence in his grandchildren’s lives. He was always there for them, and loved going to all their sport and school events.

He is survived by two sons, Jason and wife Angel St. Pierre, and Travis St. Pierre, a daughter, Sheena and husband Mike Wright, three brothers, Phil, Paul, and Daniel St. Pierre, two sisters. Marilyn Poulin and Pauline Mariani, and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, 9 – 11 a.m., at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word Service will follow at the funeral home, 11 a.m. Interment, Gracelawn Memorial Park. Condolences, donations, and a video tribute may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to the charity

of your choice.