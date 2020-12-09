FARMINGTON – Belinda R. Amburg, 56, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away unexpectedly when her heart was overcome, at Franklin Memorial Emergency Department in Farmington, on Dec. 6, 2020.

Belinda was born Jan. 31, 1964, in Lewiston, the daughter of Daniel W. McDonald and Ramona D. (Wing) McDonald. She was a graduate of Leavitt Area High School. She married Clifton “Cliff” Amburg in 1987 and together they raised their two children April and C.J. Belinda enjoyed family game night, Sunday dinners and most of all, her time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, April McDonald of Livermore Falls, grandchildren, Joseph and Mariah Moore, and Natasha and Brody Pond, sisters, Jill McDonald of Rumford, Elly Decker and husband Mark of Turner, and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her son, CJ (Clifton Amburg Jr.), son-in-law, Larry Pond, Jr. her former husband Clifton Amburg Sr., her sister, Brenda Hewins Kendrick and her parents, Daniel McDonald and Ramona (Wing) Heikkinen, maternal grandparents, Llwellyn and Evelyn Wing, and paternal grandparents, Frank McDonald and Alice Larabee,

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Saturday, December 12, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Interment in the spring at Strickland Cemetery, Strickland Loop, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

