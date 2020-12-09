AUBURN – Richard Morgan “Dick” Knight, 91, of Auburn passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at home with loved ones at his side.

Born Sept. 22, 1929, in Albion, to Irene (Zwicker) and Henry Knight.

Dick is survived by his wife of 70 years, Bonnie (Burns) from Augusta; sons, Richard (Elaine) of Rockland; Terry (Maria) of Jacksonville, N.C.; Steve (Mary) of Austin, Texas; Ken (Becky) of West Lafayette, Ind.; Bill (Ruby) of Greene; Bob (Rose) of Auburn; and Dan (Tina) of Las Vegas, Nev.; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends he has entertained over the years with childhood stories, tall tales, jokes and even magic tricks.

Dick had a disarming sense of humor and never missed a chance to laugh or get into a little mischief. His grandchildren adored him and he never tired of answering their questions, spinning yarns or spending time outside with them.

He loved to hunt and fish, but he was more interested in the thrill than the kill – he loved spending time outside with family and friends. That said, he caught his fair share of fish and enjoyed venison and moose whenever he got lucky. He loved sports and coached many of his kids in Little League baseball. He hit the golf course more than a few times and enjoyed that until he couldn’t. His vices included cheap cigars, cars that needed a little love, and clothes that had seen better days.

Dick grew up in Union, Maine, where he graduated from Union High School in 1948. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1948 and spent most of his time at James Connelly AFB in Waco, Texas. After moving back home to Maine, he used the G.I. Bill to earn a bachelor’s degree at the University of Maine-Orono and later a master’s degree in education. After spending a couple years teaching and coaching in the Camden/Rockland area, he accepted a management job with the Manpower Program and moved his family to Auburn in the mid 1960s. An educator at heart, he was a director at Northern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in the early 1980s and played an instrumental role in the athletics department at Husson College after that.

A proud veteran, Dick retired from the military after serving in the Maine National Guard for many years. He treasured his military service and the many friends he shared a kinship with along the way.

Dick is also survived by brother Lowell (Buzz and Jackie) Knight of Palm Desert, Calif.; sister, Jean Laukka of Rockland; and sister, Joan (Gene) Light of Windham, Conn..

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his in-laws, Kenneth and Winifred Burns of Augusta; his lifelong best friend, Ben Hannon (who he’s probably already swapping tall tales with up there); and family friend, Jack Holmes of Georgetown.

The family is very grateful for the loving care and support for Dick before and after the pandemic hit, including Montello Heights, Kindred At Home, and Beacon Hospice Care. We all owe a special level of gratitude to Bob and Rose, whose love and support had no bounds over many years right up to his final days.

Due to pandemic-related complications, there will be no visitation or viewing at this time. A memorial service is being planned for later in 2021 when it’s safer to gather and celebrate a life well lived.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider a donation in Dick’s name to any place that makes life a little easier for veterans and

families in need.