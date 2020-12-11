Holiday pick-up meal being offered to Auburn residents

AUBURN — Auburn’s Age-Friendly Community Committee, together with the Auburn Recreation Department and Auburn resident Matt Leonard, invite Auburn residents to have a “Special Christmas and New Year’s Meal.”

The free pick-up meal of three finger rolls (chicken, egg, or ham), chips, a bismarck and water, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. The meal is free, although donations are welcome.

Preorder is required no later than Monday, Dec. 28, and can be done by contacting Jamie Longley at Auburn Recreation, 207-333-6601, ext. 2108, or [email protected]

CLT holiday “Mad Money” fundraiser a success

AUBURN — The L-A Community Little Theatre (CLT) congratulates Robert Walker and RaeAnn Hodgkin, winners of the first “Holiday Mad Money Raffle.” Walker was the winner of the $500 grand prize and Hodgkin received a CLT New Year’s gift basket as the second-place winner.

This was CLT’s first attempt at an online raffle, and the organizers said the fundraiser was a success. The raffle had 92 participants, 194 tickets sold and $2,910 raised.

The funds will be used to help the theater group with their winter expenses as they continue to make up for lost income during COVID-19. CLT hopes to make the fundraiser an annual event.

Church sponsoring Tree of Love and Peace

WATERFORD — Again this year, the North Waterford Church will provide the Tree of Love and Peace, for which residents can purchase a light in honor or in memory of a loved one. As lights are purchased, the colored bulbs on the tree in front of the church will be replaced with white ones.

All proceeds from the project will be used to assist local families in need of food or heating assistance.

To participate, send a check for $5 for each bulb, made out to Oxford County United Parish, to Milly Millett, 346 Bisbeetown Road, Waterford, ME 04088.

Puzzle lending library open at church

WATERFORD — The North Waterford Church is providing a jigsaw puzzle lending library, with hundreds of colorful puzzles of all sizes from which to choose. The dining area of the church, Route 35, opposite Melby’s Eatery, will be open from 1-3 p.m. every Monday. All are welcome.

Lewiston mayor: Join bell-ringing wave across world

LEWISTON — Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer is supporting the Christmas Eve Jingle. The idea was born in a Harrogate, United Kingdom, and has gone global.

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, all are encouraged to step outside their home at 6 p.m. (their time) and ring a bell for two minutes.

Originator Mary Beggs-Reid, who refers to the idea as a bell-ringing wave across the world, said, “Ring a bell for two minutes to spread Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly that sleigh.”

For more information, visit thestrayferret.co.uk/harrogate-christmas-eve.

State 2021 hunting, fishing licenses available

AUGUSTA — The 2021 hunting and fishing licenses are now available for purchase online or at any of the more than 800 licensing agents statewide.

Maine offers a wide range of hunting and fishing opportunities. The state is nearly as large as all the other New England states combined, with over 17 million acres of forested land, 6,000 lakes and ponds and 32,000 miles of rivers and streams.

By purchasing a license each year, residents are supporting Maine’s fish and wildlife management efforts.

To make the annual license purchase easier, residents can opt into EZ Renew when purchasing the 2021 license online.

For more information, go to mefishwildlife.com.