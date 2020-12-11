AUBURN – Claudette A. Robert, 82, of Lewiston/Auburn, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Clover Manor. She was born in Lewiston on March 18, 1939 a daughter of the late Joseph and Lucienne (Levesque) Robert.

She was educated in local schools. Claudette worked for several years at Allied Medical.

Claudette is survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Claudette’s life by visiting her guest book at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visitation, Fortin – Lewiston, Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 2-4 p.m., followed by funeral service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston 784-4584

