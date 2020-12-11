DERRY, N.H. -Theresa M. Bernard, 78, of Derry, N.H., died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Lewiston, on Jan. 23, 1942, a daughter of the late Amedee and Viola (Petrin) Levesque. Theresa worked for the hospice program and was in the first volunteer group that helped people in the Merrimac Valley area. She proceeded to continue serving her community as an LPN in the Lawrence, Mass., school system until retirement. Working with the special needs children was a very rewarding experience. Theresa enjoyed going to Florida where she and Donald spent their winters for the last 20 years, joining in on the social activities in the community and visiting Disney World. When she was in New Hampshire, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially cooking family recipes and hosting the annual Christmas eve party. She made countless needlepoint, sewing, and quilting projects and gifted them to family and friends. She also was an avid reader, collecting the series from Nora Roberts among other authors, and collaborated on puzzles with her husband. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald Bernard of Derry; three sons, Paul Bernard of Raymond, N.H., John Bernard of Methuen, Mass., and Brian Bernard of Lunenburg, Mass.; two daughters, Arlene Nicosia of Haverhill, Mass., and Brenda Apt of Manchester, Conn.; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dolores Corson of Sabattus.Theresa was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Levesque, and her sister, Claudette Noyes. She will be greatly missed and is immeasurably loved.Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, http://www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.Memorial contributions may be made to charity of one’s choice.