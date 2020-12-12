I’m a graduate student at the University of Maine where I’m working on my doctorate in Virtual Archaeology. Throughout my time at UMaine, my focus has shifted from one area to another, but there has always been some aspect of climate change involved.

The more I learned, the more I understood how everything is connected, and a sense of urgency to modify behaviors I had become accustomed to in order to combat climate change developed. There’s no simple or easy way to disseminate climate data because it’s a complex network of intertwined points, but it is easy to listen to and trust researchers and scientists because data doesn’t lie.

The recent election has shown that Maine, like much of America, is divided. However, one issue that most Mainers agree on is the need to protect the lands and waters that make Maine home. This is no easy task, and it is going to take effort and mindfulness from all of us.

Still, Maine is incredibly lucky to already have 21% of our lands and waters protected, meaning we are only 9% away from the 30 x 30 goal of reaching 30% protected land/water by 2030. Additionally, we have natural stewards of Maine’s land and water who have been protecting the land/water for thousands of years: the Maliseet, Micmac, Penobscot and Passamaquoddy Peoples from whom we can seek guidance and knowledge.

The diversity in Maine’s outdoor beauty, four-season recreation and countless natural resources is what makes us special and needs to be protected.

Emily Blackwood, Auburn