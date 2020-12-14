Sun Journal photo staff favorite photos from the past week.
Kole Lindholm of Auburn gives his dog Zeus a ride down the hill Thursday, Dec. 11, at Chestnut Street Park in Auburn. Temperatures rose some and softened snow to make sledding more enjoyable. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Greg Hazzid clears the sidewalks with a snowblower, Saturday, Dec. 5, at an apartment complex on Minot Avenue in Auburn. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Larry Poirier snowblows his Auburn driveway on Sunday, Dec. 6, after the first significant snowfall of the season. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lorelei Lowell cuts out an angel she colored in her kindergarten class Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus. For the past three weeks the school has been making cards, wreaths and angels to send to health care workers at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Health System. “Not only is it a nice thing to do for the workers,” Principal Alanna Stevenson said, “but it really emphasizes to our students that these are real heroes that they can look up to and appreciate. We plan to continue this after Christmas as well.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
VFW Post 3335 Commander Don Frechette of North Turner participates in the Pearl Harbor Day service in Livermore Falls on Dec. 7. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Stuart Hickey gives a big thumbs up after finishing his third run of the morning Sunday, Dec. 6, at Mt Abram in Greenwood. He and his girlfriend hiked up the mountain to get fresh tracks at the yet-to-be-opened ski resort. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Brothers Gabe, left, and Dan Giguere of Lewiston work on the treehouse that resembles a train locomotive in the Danville neighborhood of Auburn on Dec.8. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Alyssa Davis, right, slides on her stomach Tuesday, Dec. 8, as she and her brother, Dylan, race down a hill across from their home on Summer Street in Lewiston on a day off from school. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Maddy Reynolds, left, and her sister, Katie Reynolds, skate Dec. 9 on some frozen snowmelt in the front yard of their home in Poland. They are waiting for a nearby pond to freeze deep enough for safe skating. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Vehicle lights streak past the Kora Shrine Temple on Main Street in Lewiston in this 20-second exposure taken Thursday, Dec. 10. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
