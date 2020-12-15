Chicken pies to-go to replace annual supper

WEST PARIS — The First Universalist Church of West Paris is planning a fundraiser to savor during what is typically the coldest time of the year. The church was not able to hold its annual chicken pie supper fundraiser, which has taken place the week before Thanksgiving for over 100 years. Instead, members are doing the next best thing – selling chicken pies to go.

Those interested in purchasing a chicken pie(s) can call or email the order to Marta Clements by Thursday, Jan. 7, at 207-674-2143, [email protected] Pies can be picked up from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the church. The price is $18 a pie. In the event of a snowstorm, pick-up will take place on Saturday, Jan. 16, same time.

For more information, contact Clements at 207-674-2143 or [email protected] or Suzanne Dunham at 207-665-2967 or [email protected] .

VA Maine Healthcare to give vaccine update

A virtual veterans town hall will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, when the VA Maine Healthcare System will provide the latest update on the COVID-19 vaccine and planning efforts to administer the vaccine.

Those who join via Adobe Connect will have the ability to type in questions live during the town hall. Those who join by phone will only be able to listen in and should email questions in advance to [email protected]

Join the session by using the web address at va-eerc-ees.adobeconnect.com/rsle33crqquu or call in at 1-800-767-1750; code, 11234#.

United New Auburn Association cancels meeting

AUBURN — The United New Auburn Association will not host a meeting the last Tuesday of December at Rolly’s Diner. The association expects to hold a meeting at Rolly’s Diner the last Tuesday of January.

Leeds Historical Society offers ideas for Christmas

LEEDS — COVID-19 restrictions have necessitated the postponement of some of the Leeds Historical Society programs, but the group organized several walks last fall, and participants gained insight into a bit of Leeds history. Members plan to continue the walks in the spring. Those who have ideas for places to explore in town are asked to call Pam Bell at 207-933-4121.

The Leeds Historical Society has items on hand that would make Christmas gifts, including Leeds Commemorative Pottery and notecards by Leeds artist Ian Ormon featuring scenes of Leeds accompanied by a brief description of their significance. The Leeds Anthology, a collection of stories and photographs about Leeds, is available as well as maps from 1858 or 1873.

All items are on sale at the Leeds Town Office and proceeds help support the LHS and its programs.