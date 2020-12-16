LEWISTON – Mrs. Janet “Sue” Field, 77, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident of Andover.

Born in Rumford, on July 8, 1943, she was the daughter of Floyd and Nellie (Barrett) Howard. She was a graduate of Andover High School class of 1963. While in high school she worked as a switchboard operator at the Andover telephone office and that is where she met her husband, Kenneth Field.

Sue enjoyed sewing, knitting, baking, visiting with family and friends and canning vegetables from her husband’s garden.

She was married in Andover, Maine, on Nov. 16, 1963, to Kenneth Field who survives of Andover. Other survivors include her daughters, Diana “Dee” Nadeau and husband Bob of Andover, Linda Jodrey and husband Duayne of Andover, a brother Phillip Howard and wife Virginia of Rumford, sisters, Gloria Gregoire and husband Jerry of Rochester, N.H., Sylvia Danforth and husband Stan of Old Orchard Beach, and Brenda Wormwood of Old Orchard Beach, grandson, Hunter Nadeau of Rumford, stepgrandchildren, Brandon Nadeau of Rumford and Nicole Nadeau of Mexico, great-stepgrandchildren, Abel McLain of Mexico and Harper Taylor of Mexico and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Archie Howard.

Funeral services will be held in the spring. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Andover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford.