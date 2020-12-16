DADE CITY, Fla. – George Robert Ouellette, 74, passed away in Dade City, Fla. He had lived in Zephyrhills, Fla., for the past 20 years. He passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, after an ongoing illness.

George was born in Lisbon, Maine, June 30, 1946, to George J. and Mary E. Ouellette. He attended school in Lisbon and graduated from Lisbon High School. He worked at Bath Iron Works retiring after 26 years of service. George loved to work with wood, building houses, decks and many other things. If he didn’t know how to make it he would find out. He was a “Jack of all trades” and could do just about anything if he put his mind to it.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Moore Ouellette, formerly of Zephyrhills, Fla.; also his surviving children, George Allen Ouellette from Lisbon, Jennifer Newton from Sabattus, Jessica Cummings from Augusta, Heath Ouellette from Lisbon and Casey Ouellette from San Antonio, Texas. In addition, George is survived by 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; also survived by his sisters, Jeanne, Lorriane and Nancy; and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents; his son, Robert Alex Ouellette; his sisters, Marie, Rita, Barbara, Marilyn and Sally.

No services are being held at this time.