LEWISTON — Central Maine Medical Center received its fifth A grade in a row for hospital safety from The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that tracks health care safety, quality and value at hospitals.

Leapfrog releases safety grades twice a year, in the fall and spring. Grades ranges from A to F.

“An accomplishment like this — five A’s in a row — can only happen when the entire team is focused on a shared vision,” CMMC President Steven Littleson said. “This achievement is the direct result of the

dedication and hard work of our Central Maine Medical Center team who live our mission of providing

exceptional, safe health care every day.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals. Some data is self reported, while other data is reported by outside agencies.

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston received a B.

