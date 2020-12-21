A City of Lewiston plow truck clears the paths Thursday through Kennedy Park in downtown Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Skiers ride the Rangeley high-speed quad lift up Saddleback Mountain in Rangeley on Tuesday.

Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President Shanna Cox, right, and members of the chamber carry donated toys Monday from the Hampton Inn to a Northeast Charter bus in Lewiston. The inn is one of 23 local businesses where Northeast owner Scott Riccio pulled up to collect donated toys and clothes during the chamber’s annual Stuff the Bus. “This is the best year yet,” Cox said of the number of businesses that donated gifts for families in need. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal

Dr. Imad Durra receives a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning from nurse Deb Kiker at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The infectious disease doctor was the first at CMMC to receive a dose. He will receive the second one in 21 days.

Nurses go over last-minute details Wednesday morning prior to administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Week In Photos
