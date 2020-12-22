Hospice nurse Anita Lane of Turner receives a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday from occupational health nurse Tina Charest at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice in Lewiston. Androscoggin Home Healthcare is one of three home health care and hospice organizations in Maine to have received the Moderna Inc. vaccine, and the only independent home health and hospice in the state to have it. “This is such an exciting day,” said Leann Sebrey, chief clinical officer at Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice. “Our commitment from the beginning has been to make sure our staff has what they need to be safe. This is our next step.” Androscoggin received 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday. More than 200 staff members are to receive the vaccine this week on a voluntary basis. President and CEO Ken Albert said he has seen a major shift toward trusting the vaccine since front-line employees across Maine began receiving it days ago. “That is very exciting,” Albert said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo