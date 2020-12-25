AUBURN — Hannaford Supermarkets has donated $5,000 to Central Maine Community College as part of an expansion of its “Fuel Kids at School” pantry initiative to Maine’s community colleges.

Hannaford is donating a total of $35,000 to establish and expand pantries at all seven community college campuses. The donation will be used for startup and buildout of pantry and storage spaces as well as food costs.

The colleges will work directly with Good Shepherd Food Bank on preparatory and operational logistics, including food safety training and inspections and food purchases.

The donation is a part of Hannaford’s $1 million commitment to “Fuel Kids at School” pantry initiative launched in November 2019 to establish 90 school food pantries across the northeast, including 30 in Maine. Since then, all 30 school-based food pantries have been established at Head Start preschools across the state in partnership with Good Shepherd Food Bank.

