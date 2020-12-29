PERU – Lois Phillips Binette, 85, died Friday Dec. 25, 2020, at the Hospice House in Auburn. She has earned her wings and has been freed of pain and has been reunited with her grandson Jason. She resided on the Dickvale Road in Peru.

Born in Rumford, on Sept. 3, 1935, the daughter of Walter and Nettie (Jamison) Phillips. Lois was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. She worked for Audits and Surveys traveling all over Maine meeting great people she always talked about. Later in life she owned and operated the Village Lil General Store in Peru, also known as Mrs. B’s. She retired due to ill health.

She loved the moon and music. She would really hoop it up with the moon until her passing. In her younger years she was always there to lend and ear to listen and try to help anyone in need.

She was married to Marvin Binette who died in Peru on July 17, 2005. She is survived by her six children, Steve Binette and wife Donna of Bethel, Gail Putnam and husband Wayne of Peru, Maureen Gammon and husband Milan “Bimbo” of Rumford, Brenda Brown and husband Bob of Peru, Cindy Manzer and husband Rocky of Peru, Alan Binette of Peru, a brother Gordon Phillips and wife Linda of Rumford, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, a brother Ernest and a grandson Jason Brown.

Funeral services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin street Rumford