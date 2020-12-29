SOUTH PARIS – Ursula Scholz, 87, passed away peacefully at her home in South Paris on Dec. 24, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1933 in Roggenstorf, Germany, and came to this country in 1957.

She married her husband, Oskar Scholz, in 1961, and together they moved to South Paris in 1978.

Mrs. Scholz is survived by her husband, Oskar; two daughters, Ingrid and Renate; son-in-law, Ray Comas; and grandchildren, Maria, Tony, Madeleine, and Alex.

At Ursula’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

