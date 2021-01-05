BETHEL – Joseph P. McMenimen, 76, of Bethel, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at home with his loving wife by his side. Husband of Karen (Wadleigh) McMenimen, Joe was born March 14, 1944, in Cambridge, Mass., son of the late John L. and Anna (Corcoran) McMenimen.

Joe grew up in the East Cambridge projects before his family moved to Waltham, which was considered the country in those days. He worked for the phone company for many years until retirement, when a new life began. When Joe and Karen retired from the rat race of Massachusetts, they moved north to Maine where they enjoyed their best years. He began working at Sunday River’s ski school, which was truly the job of his dreams. Life was good.

The Irish have a word for good times, good friends, and good food and drink. It’s called “the craic.” Throughout his life, “the craic” seemed to follow Joe. If you were lucky enough to share a cocktail with him, you were guaranteed to have “the craic” too. Joe spent the summers kayaking on Kimball Lake, and the winters navigating the slopes. He had friends and family all over the place, and traveled the world for many years with Karen and a core group of friends, taking ski trips out west, river cruises in Europe, and even a Hawaiian adventure.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife Karen, his treasured golden retrievers, Baker and Shamus, his daughter, Meghan Conneely and her husband (Einne) of Waltham, Mass., his son, Joseph McMenimen of San Diego, Calif., and his daughter-in-law, Dr. Catherine Bernard of Snowmass, Colo. He also leaves his grandchildren, Michael Joseph, Cian, and Fiona Conneely, and Joseph and Bernard (Bam) McMenimen. Joe was also the brother of Leanne Chiz (Richard) of Florida and Nora Godbout (Giles) of New Hampshire. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 37 Vernon St., Bethel. Due to the pandemic, services are private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a “Celebration of Life” for Joe at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you raise a toast to Joe, or make a donation to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg (www.harvesthills.org).