LIVERMORE FALLS – Robert B. Heikkinen, 78, a resident of Livermore, passed away, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, with his son, Scott, Scott’s wife, Megan, and Bob’s companion, Sally Austin, by his side following a long illness.

He was born July 31, 1942, in Livermore Falls, the son of Peter Heikkinen and Phyllis (Davis) Heikkinen. He was a 1960 graduate of Livermore Falls High School and attended University of Maine in Portland. Bob worked at Great Northern Paper in Millinocket and later as a foreman on number three paper machine at International Paper Company, Androscoggin Mill in Jay, retiring in 1998 after 33 years.

Bob was a member of the International Paper Company Quarter Century Club and the Livermore Falls Hunting Club. He loved the outdoors, snowmobiling, cutting wood, golfing, feeding the birds, exploring country roads and listening to music. His greatest joy was hunting and fishing with his son and grandsons, Chase and Kile, along with following Chase and Kile’s football and baseball games. Bob also enjoyed cooking creative dishes for family and friends such as his famous dip (deer s**t).

He was an avid card and cribbage player and taught his children and grandchildren at an early age how to play. Bob enjoyed visits with his best friend Gary Rowland and many family gatherings. He and Sally enjoyed going to the theaters, walks and trips to the casinos. He is survived by his companion, Sally Austin of Livermore Falls, his son, Scott Heikkinen and wife Megan of Chesterville, daughter, Stephanie Heikkinen and husband John Donald of North Jay, three grandsons, Chase and Kile Heikkinen and Zack Donald, his sister, Laura Heikkinen of Livermore, brothers, Rodney Heikkinen of Livermore Falls, Greg Heikkinen and wife Madeline of Clearwater, Florida and his niece and two nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their care and support, a special thank you to his daughter-in-law, Megan Heikkinen, as well as family and friends that stopped by to help out. He was predeceased by his parents. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Per Bob’s wishes a graveside service at Waters Hill Cemetery, Waters Hill, in Livermore Maine will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.