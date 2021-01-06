SOUTH PARIS – Phillip A. Larochelle of South Paris passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2021. Phil was born in Auburn on May 11, 1934 and was the oldest surviving son of Adelard and Juliette (Croteau) Larochelle.

Phil attended St. Joseph’s in Auburn and then the Poland school system, before moving to Connecticut and eventually retiring in Northern Maine.

Phil served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After enlistment he worked several jobs until being hired by Zlotnick Construction, Inc. out of Willimantic, Conn. and eventually took on a new role with Sarazin Construction out of North Windham, Conn. which he later retired from.

Phil was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, ATV’ing and riding motorcycles!! He created many fond memories throughout his life in the Moosehead Lake region and was even a caddy, as a child, for Ted Williams at the Mount Kineo Golf Course and Country Club in Rockwood.

Phil was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Norman and Arlene; and granddaughter, Shanna.

He is survived by his children, Naomi and husband Michael Pray of Mechanic Falls, Gilbert Larochelle of Medanales, N.M., and Phillip “Philly” and wife Yvette Larochelle of Beverly Hills, Fla.; grandchildren, Sherry Priola and husband Emil, Shannon Snowman and husband Jason, Shasta Gravel and husband Adam, Nicole Bean, Christopher Larochelle, Phillip Larochelle and wife Meghan; siblings, sister Georgette Welch and the late Ernie Welch, Gilbert and wife Kim Larochelle, and Jeannine Sherman; along with 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery on May 10 at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Chandlers Funeral Home, 26W Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the

Maine Veterans’ Home,

477 High St.,

South Paris, ME 04281

« Previous