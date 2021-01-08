Members of two chapters of Business Networking International donated $400 to Kaydenz Kitchen and Food Pantry, which helps hunger needs within the community. At the presentation are Nicole Rand, owner of Creativeone’s Photography and Photo Finish, Kayden Boilard of Kaydenz Kitchen, Stefanie Mahr Damien of Refresh and Santa.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Noteworthy
Related Stories
Latest Articles