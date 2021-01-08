OXFORD — One person was treated for smoke inhalation Thursday night after a fire in a basement spread to the upper floor of a home at 554 Main St.

Fire officials said two people were at home when the house went up in flames about 5 p.m. but both escaped to safety outside.

Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey said he had per diem firefighters on at the station farther north on Main Street when the call came in so they were able to get to the scene quickly with the resources they need. They also put out a call for mutual aid, sending fire crews from nearby towns to the scene.

Hewey said when his crew first arrived, they discovered the fire originated in the basement and burned into the upper floor of the single-story home.

Fire crews subdued the flames, but with the extent of damage from fire, smoke and water, the chief said the house is likely a total loss.

He said the homeowner, whose name was not immediately available, was working with the Fire Department as they investigate the cause of the blaze.

