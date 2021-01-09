WOODSVILLE, N.H. – Nicholas J. Fortier, 4, died suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, N.H.

Nicholas was born in Littleton, N.H. on August 29, 2016 to Brandon L. Fortier and Savannah (Gertsch) Guimond.

An active little boy, Nicholas loved monster trucks, cars, trains, and watching races at Bear Ridge and Rumney Speedway. He liked riding back roads with his grandpa looking for deer. He also loved playing with his sisters and being with his family.

He is survived by his father, Brandon Fortier, his mother, Savannah Guimond and Brady; two sisters, Sophia Fortier and Delilah Guimond; grandparents, Charles Fortier and and wife Nikki, Linda Smith and husband Doug, Jeremiah Gertsch and wife Kelly, and Jessica Gertsch; and great-grandparents, Marilee Shaw and husband Robert, Joseph Charette and wife Linda, Cynthia Izzo and fiancé Francis Gravelin, Daniel Gertsch and wife Rita, Joanne Hadfield and James Hadfield; along with numerous aunts, uncles; cousins; and friends.

There will be a calling hour on Saturday, Jan. 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.

Masks and social distancing are required for attendance at Nicholas’s calling hour.