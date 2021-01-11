• Donato Colello, 61, of 12 Boulder Ave., South Paris, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:03 a.m. Sunday in Paris by Paris Police Department.

• David I. Philbrook, 54, of 98 Eddie Kahkonen Road, Norway, on charges of failing to stop for an officer, operating under the influence of alcohol and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 9:48 p.m. Friday in Norway by Oxford Police Department.

