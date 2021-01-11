• Donato Colello, 61, of 12 Boulder Ave., South Paris, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 9:03 a.m. Sunday in Paris by Paris Police Department.
• David I. Philbrook, 54, of 98 Eddie Kahkonen Road, Norway, on charges of failing to stop for an officer, operating under the influence of alcohol and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 9:48 p.m. Friday in Norway by Oxford Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
College
Sparked by Jones and Smith, Alabama rolls past Ohio State to win national title
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Brenda Lee Greenleaf
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Cathy A. Leclair
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Richard "Dick" Maheux
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Jacques "Jake” Dupuis