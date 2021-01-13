THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Madeleine E. (Blais) Dunaway, 74, of The Villages, Fla., passed away early Sunday morning, Jan. 10, 2021. Mattie, as she was known to her friends and family was born in Stratton on July 6, 1946, daughter of Noela (Nadeau) Snell and Irenee Blais. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 39 years, Earl (Buz) Crane, Jr. Together they raised their family in Minot. They enjoyed nature, gardening, fishing and camping. Many years were spent at their camp in Chesterville in later years spending time with family and friends before retiring to Summerfield, Fla. in 2010. She worked the majority of her career in the banking industry, specifically in visa card operations. She spent many years successfully managing teams as they integrated acquisitions and mergers. She was extremely courageous and took on all of life’s challenges head on. She survived Breast Cancer and a brain aneurysm. She was undergoing a risky bone marrow treatment to cure her leukemia when she lost her battle.Mattie and Dick Dunaway were married on Oct. 10, 2019. They enjoyed traveling, long walks, attending Church, and spending time with family and friends. Dick was by her side during her entire battle with Leukemia. He provided inspiration, love, and was her caregiver.She is survived by her husband, Dick Dunaway; daughters, Sherry Ford-Lyman, Claudine Dupuis and Lea Crane, sons, Scott Crane and David Crane; sister, Helene Clement and brother, Andre Blais; grandchildren, Ashlie Sewell, Logan Crane, Ford Lyman and Hunter Lyman; great- grandchildren, Isaah, Ethan and Gabriella. A service will be held in the spring/summer in Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Leukemia & Lymphoma Society https://www.lls.org/lls-us-hq/ways-to-help/tribute-and-memorial-gifts