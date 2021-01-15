WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Jan. 5
Men’s High Game scratch: Jagger Bullen 256, Ryan Cushman 202, Tony White 193
Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 542, Ryan Cushman 513, Wayne Doyen 511
Mens High Game handicap: Jagger Bullen 306, Ryan Cushman 264, CJ Bullen 256
Mens High Series handicap: Ryan Cushman 699, Martin Hamner 665, CJ Bullen 660
Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 196, Peggy Needham 174, Cathy Walton 144.
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 462, Mariah Barden 460, Cathy Walton 403
Women’s High Game handicap: Mariah Barden 240, Stephanie Millay 232, Peggy Needham & Cathy Walton 212
Women’s High Series handicap: Cathy Walton 607, Mariah Barden 592, Stephanie Millay 590
Wednesday Night Ladies January 6.
Teams: Just One More 87-49, Designs by Darlene, 85-51, Mines in the Gutter 80-56, Team #4 76-60, Bowling Belles 72-64.
Games: Lynn Chellis 178, Kelly Couture 177, Michelle Young 152, Kay Seefeldt 151, Lisa Dube 136, Michelle Perkins 132, Gayle Donahue 130, Carol North 125,
Series: Lynn Chellis 467, Kelly Couture 430, Kay Seefeldt 405, Michelle Young 387, Michelle Perkins 373, Lisa Dube 358, Carol North 357, Gayle Donahue 322.
