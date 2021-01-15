GRAY – Randy W. Provencher, 51, of Gray passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at his home with his wife, Lisa, of a sudden heart attack.

Randy was born in Lewiston on Oct. 29, 1969, a son of Dave and Irene (Giguere) Libby and the late Robert Provencher.

Besides his wife, Lisa, he is survived by two brothers, Daniel and Scott Provencher; his son, Joseph and his daughter, Jessica; as well as two grandchildren Aubrey and Briella whom he couldn’t see. He also leaves a stepson, “DJ” Roy; and many cousins nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, football and hockey.

There will be no services per Randy’s wishes.